I watched the WGME Democratic gubernatorial debate Tuesday, and take issue with one of the statements made. Specifically, Attorney General Janet Mills tried to explain away her career “A” record from the NRA based on her support for public lands.

That’s nonsense. For more than 30 years, the NRA has been the voice of the big gun manufacturers, advancing the gun lobby’s extreme agenda.

In 2006, then-Rep. Mills voted against closing the gun show loophole that allows criminals to legally get their hands on high-capacity weapons (L.D. 333), a policy that even an overwhelming majority of NRA members support but the gun lobby opposes.

Later that year, she voted with the NRA and against the Maine Women’s Lobby to undercut a bill to require notification to domestic violence victims when their abuser tried to illegally purchase a handgun (L.D. 1938). The NRA gave her an “A” or an “A plus” every year she was in the Legislature because of pro-NRA votes like these.

Family therapist and former Speaker of the House Mark Eves has spent his life standing up for Maine families against powerful interests like the NRA and he has a lifetime “D” rating from the gun lobby.

That’s why he has my vote for governor.

Bill Harwood

Yarmouth

