Maine State Prison officials said a prisoner died at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the state prison in Warren.

Jeremiah F. Young, 48, died at the jail. The Maine State Police and Maine Medical Examiner’s office were notified, according to protocol, officials said in a press release.

Prison officials did not disclose the cause of death or whether the death was suspicious.

Young began serving sentences on Sept. 28, 2015 for multiple probation revocations for robbery, misuse of identification, theft by unauthorized taking and transfer. The longest sentence was for four years, 182 days.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.