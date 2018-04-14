Maine State Prison officials said a prisoner died at 8:45 a.m. Friday at the state prison in Warren.
Jeremiah F. Young, 48, died at the jail. The Maine State Police and Maine Medical Examiner’s office were notified, according to protocol, officials said in a press release.
Prison officials did not disclose the cause of death or whether the death was suspicious.
Young began serving sentences on Sept. 28, 2015 for multiple probation revocations for robbery, misuse of identification, theft by unauthorized taking and transfer. The longest sentence was for four years, 182 days.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox win for best start in their 118-year history
Nation & World
South Africa bids farewell to Winnie Mandela
Nation & World
Protesters in Hungary demand new vote, new electoral system
Local & State
One hurt when Jeep crashes into South Thomaston store
Nation & World