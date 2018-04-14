Shots fired again in Lewiston on Saturday

Law enforcement officials swarmed the area of College Street near the intersection of Union Street in Lewiston on Saturday after receiving reports of shots fired.

According to police, one person, a 60-year-old male pedestrian, was being treated for a wound to the leg, though they could not say for certain whether the injury was a result of the alleged gunfire. Lewiston Police Lt. Dave St. Pierre also said it was unclear if the pedestrian was directly involved in any altercation that may have led to the shots being fired.

St. Pierre said the initial call came in at 10:49 a.m. Responding officers found the pedestrian wounded, but have not located any suspects. The bulk of the police activity focused on 126 College St., where officials could be seen entering and exiting the building with frequency into the afternoon.

One neighbor near the scene said he heard “like, five shots.”

Police barricaded the section of College Street between Union and Holland streets while they conducted their investigation.

The gun-related incident is one of several that have kept Lewiston and area police on high alert the past few days. Friday night, about 12 hours earlier, police were called to the same area of College Street and also to nearby Oak Street for reports of shots fired. They searched the area and found nothing.

Also Friday, police chased a suspect on Ash Street near Shawmut Street after a report of one man chasing another with a gun. During that pursuit, one of the subjects tossed a weapon under a porch as he fled. Police recovered the firearm, but have not said they’ve located the subjects.

Meanwhile, police also dealt with a daylong bomb scare near Rails restaurant on Lincoln Street in Lewiston on Friday. That threat was deemed a deliberate hoax, and police are searching for whomever placed the fake explosives at that location.

