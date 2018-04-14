ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — Actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.
Video by OnScene.TV showed the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash. Another video by LA-OC.tv showed Ferrell as firefighters load him into an ambulance.
Ferrell is believed to have been in a limousine SUV with three other people when a 2007 Toyota veered into their lane on Interstate 5. The Toyota hit the rear right side of the SUV, causing it to lose control, hit the center divider and overturn.