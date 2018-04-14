ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — Actor Will Ferrell was treated by paramedics after sustaining minor injuries from a rollover crash on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

Video by OnScene.TV showed the 50-year-old Ferrell sitting on the side of the highway talking to a firefighter shortly after the Thursday night crash. Another video by LA-OC.tv showed Ferrell as firefighters load him into an ambulance.

Ferrell is believed to have been in a limousine SUV with three other people when a 2007 Toyota veered into their lane on Interstate 5. The Toyota hit the rear right side of the SUV, causing it to lose control, hit the center divider and overturn.

 

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox win for best start in their 118-year history

  • Nation & World

    South Africa bids farewell to Winnie Mandela

  • Nation & World

    Protesters in Hungary demand new vote, new electoral system

  • Local & State

    One hurt when Jeep crashes into South Thomaston store

  • Nation & World

    Western Hemisphere's leaders vow to stem corruption