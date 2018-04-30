A Biddeford startup that provides advanced metallurgical products for industrial uses has closed on a $500,000 minority investment from CEI Ventures Inc.

Junora Ltd. designs and builds unique manufacturing equipment, while also developing a specialized energy source needed for the manufacturing process. The equity investment will help accelerate the company’s efforts to bring new technology to rotary sputtering, a process used by the vacuum coating industry, according to a statement announcing the investment.

CEI Ventures is a financing arm of Coastal Enterprises Inc., an economic development agency based in Brunswick.

Junora currently employs 12 people and expects to grow over the next several years. The company is also engaging CEI’s Workforce Solutions group to help with training and recruitment for staffing skilled positions.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
biddeford maine, maine businesses
Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • Boston Red Sox

    Royals surge past Red Sox in 13 innings, 7-6

  • Sports

    Tuesday's NHL roundup: Capitals score a late goal to top Penguins, 4-3

  • Sports

    James sparks Cavaliers in Game 1

  • Sports

    Tuesday's Major League roundup: Rangers hit two homers in 12th to top Cleveland

  • Portland Sea Dogs

    On display at Hadlock: Yankees' pipeline still full of prospects