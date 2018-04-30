This custom home built in 2000 offers both vintage character and contemporary comforts. Often, these desirable attributes are combined. For example, the main level, behind a deep, covered porch and a handsome front door with twin lancet windows, is essentially open-concept, and flows beautifully. It also has three of the home’s five heating zones.

The level lot (8.8 acres) has 500 feet on the Mousam River, for swimming and fishing, and for kayaking to peaceful, 100-acre Old Falls Pond. Gardening options are extensive; there’s a sweet, spring-fed farm pond alongside the meadow.

The main level is open-concept. Flooring is 4-inch maple, or pine; but 12-inch-by-12-inch terra cotta tile in the kitchen, which has both rustic touches (butcher block surfaces) and Euro flair (open shelving, in lieu of upper cabinetry).

Top-end stainless appliances include a six-burner Wolf Gourmet gas range, a GE Monogram wall oven, and a Viking Professional French-door refrigerator.

Outbuildings: The wood-stove-heated, two-level barn can house critters from chickens to horses, or serve as a woodshop, etc.

The hip-roof cottage, built in 2007, is delightful, with lots of fine paneling. Measuring almost 600 square feet, it needs only a bath added to become a complete guest/in-law suite.

The three-bedroom home at 1013 Old North Berwick Road, Alfred, is listed at $485,000 by Julie Grady (985-4952, ext. 1506; 590-0977; [email protected]) of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices N.E. Prime Properties in Kennebunk.

