CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are still on the rise in northern New England, reflecting a national trend.

Prices rose 3.6 cents in the past week in both New Hampshire and Maine. The price in New Hampshire was $2.73 a gallon, and it was $2.81 in Maine, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets. In Vermont, the average retail gasoline prices rose 4.6 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.80 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the national average gas price rose 4.3 cents in the past week to $2.81. The national average increased 15.2 cents per gallon in the last month and stands 42.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

