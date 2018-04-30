A Waldoboro man on probation for a domestic violence assault was arrested Friday and charged in connection with another domestic violence attack involving a different female victim.

Jonathan Tarr, 41, of Waldoboro is facing charges of aggravated assault as well as a probation violation, Lt. Michael J. Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Murphy said the victim had to be transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she was treated and released. Police are not releasing the nature of her injuries.

“Tarr is currently on probation stemming from previous domestic violence aggravated assault charges involving a different victim,” Murphy said in the release.

Tarr was being held Monday night at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset without bail. The investigation is active and additional charges could be filed, Murphy said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in its investigation by the Cape Elizabeth and Waldoboro police departments, as well as the Maine State Police.

Anyone with information concerning the incident are asked to contact Detective Jared Mitkus at 882-7322.

