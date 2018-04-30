WINDHAM — Ryan Sargent went 2 for 3 and broke a tie with an RBI single in the sixth inning as the Windham baseball team beat Noble 2-1 on Monday.

Tanner Bernier earned the win for Windham (1-2), allowing one run on nine hits, striking out two in a complete game.

Matt Ryan pitched strong for Noble (2-2), striking out four and allowing two runs on seven hits in a complete game.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, CHEVERUS 2: Kolby Lambert gave up a two-out first-inning single to Maxx St. John and then held the Stags (1-2) hitless until the seventh, pitching the Golden Trojans (2-1) to victory in Portland. Lambert also broke a 2-2 tie, singling home Luke Chessie in the fifth.

Lambert and Cam Seymour each had two hits and an RBI for the Trojans.

St. John had an RBI for Cheverus, scoring Cam Dube in the second. The Stags also scored on a double steal in the second to take a 2-1 lead.

YORK 11, GREELY 2: Riley Johnston went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and the Wildcats (1-3) jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning en route to a win over the Rangers (2-2) in Cumberland.

Jake Sullivan hit a two-run single, and Timothy MacDonald and Thomas Carr each added RBI singles in the first for York.

Jack Kelley pitched six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out six for the Wildcats.

Connor Sullivan and Luke Miller each hit RBI singles in the second for Greely.

TRAIP ACADEMY 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Jacob Farnham snapped a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run double and the Rangers (3-1) held on to beat the Rangers (1-2) in Kittery.

Bobby Lane followed with an RBI single, scoring Connor Reed to make it 4-1.

Hunter Sawtelle pitched 61/3 innings, allowing two runs on three wins, striking out four to get the win.

Dylan Miner doubled for Sacopee Valley.

OCEANSIDE 2, MORSE 1: Uriah Thongsophaphone scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth by Jack Freeman as the Mariners (4-1) beat the Shipbuilders (1-3) in Bath.

Thongsophaphone hit an RBI double earlier in the inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Morse took a 1-0 lead in the first when Austin Magliozzi singled home Parker Onorato.

Jackson Walker pitched a complete game for Morse, allowing six hits and striking out six.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 12, LAKE REGION 8: Damien Pye drove home three runs and also scored as Gray-NG (2-1) downed the Lakers (3-2) in Naples.

Eli Winchester complemented Pye with three runs and two RBI. Tristen Chaine had four hits for Lake Region.

MESSALONSKEE 6, MT. BLUE 5: Ben Hellen singled home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Eagles (3-1) to a comeback win over the Cougars (0-4) at Colby College in Waterville.

The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Mitchell Couturier delivered the two-run single to tie the score at 5-5.

Caleb Young had a pair of doubles for Mt. Blue, which scored four runs in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead.

HAMPDEN 2, SKOWHEGAN 0: Derek Gendreau pitched a four-hit shutout to lead the Broncos (2-2) to the win over the Indians (2-2) in Skowhegan.

Nick Lorenzo had a double and a single for Hampden, and Sam Economy added a pair of hits.

Marcus Christopher had two of the four hits for Skowhegan.

ERSKINE 7, WINSLOW 5: Chandler Moore pitched five-plus innings of relief to earn the win as the Eagles (2-1) beat the Black Raiders (0-4) in South China. Erskine scored six times in the fourth to erase an early five-run deficit.

EDWARD LITTLE 5, GARDINER 2: The unbeaten Eddies(5-0) rallied against the Tigers’ bullpen to pull out the win in Auburn.

Austin Brown had two hits for Edward Little, and Grant Hartley pitched a three-hitter for the victory.

Logan Porter, Cole Lawrence and Alic Shorey each had hits for Gardiner (1-2).

HALL-DALE 6, MT. ABRAM 3: Logan Dupont struck out 10 in six innings and Alec Byron pitched the seventh to earn the save as the Bulldogs (3-0) beat the Roadrunners (2-3) in Farmingdale.

Austin Stebbins and Jacob Brown each had two hits for Hall-Dale.

MARANACOOK 14, LAWRENCE 2: The Black Bears (5-1) scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to beat the Bulldogs (2-2) in a game shortened to five innings in Readfield.

Duncan Rogers went 3 for 3 with two doubles, scored three times and drove in a run for Maranacook. Mitch Root was 2 for 2 with two doubles and five RBI, and Silas Mohlar had a double, a single and two RBI.

