WATERVILLE — A moose that had been on the loose for several days in the city near the interstate was tranquilized Monday afternoon and taken away from the area by the Maine Warden Service.

Enough calls came into the warden service about the moose concerning public safety that it triggered the agency’s involvement, said Cpl. John MacDonald, the agency’s public information officer.

A warden service biologist tranquilized this moose who was wandering near the interstate and was determined to be a public safety hazard. Its eyes were covered with a tarp and it was transported to a safe location. Staff photo by Emily Higginbotham Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

MacDonald said the warden service is called with some regularity in various parts of the state to remove moose, particularly in the more populated regions.

At around 2 p.m., a biologist who is trained in the use of tranquilizers from the warden service handled the situation on Ridge Road off of Main Street near Interstate 95 in Waterville along with about six other wardens. An officer from the Waterville Police Department also was at the scene directing traffic.

“I think it’s important to note that the biologist knows what dosage to use and does things to make it less stressful for the moose so that the level of survival is as great as it can be when it wears off,” MacDonald said. “A lot of care is taken.”

The wardens placed the tranquilized moose into the back of a truck and covered its eyes with a red tarp.

MacDonald did not know how the wardens were able to locate the animal Monday or where it was taken after it was tranquilized. He said it was probably taken somewhere that was far safer than next to the interstate.

Emily Higginbotham — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @EmilyHigg

