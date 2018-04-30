The New York Times plans to expand its roster of television shows and podcasts, retooling popular columns and behind-the-scenes tales of its journalism to help attract subscribers who may have never read an article in the newspaper.

Buoyed by the success of “The Daily,” a hit podcast hosted by Michael Barbaro, Times executives see new storytelling tools as a gateway to audiences who may be coaxed into signing up for the newspaper, executives told advertisers at an event Monday in New York. Projects include a podcast for kids and “Caliphate,” an audio series that tells the story of a Times reporter covering the Islamic State.

The licensing fees and ads from TV shows and podcasts will be small at first, and unlikely to approach the revenue the company gets from traditional sources. But Times executives see them as tools to attract more subscribers, which now total 3.6 million, including customers for its crossword puzzle and cooking product. That subscriber growth, which has been fueled by the newspaper’s coverage of President Trump and the #MeToo movement, has caused shares to soar 62 percent in the past year.

