TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Lou Lamoriello will not return to the role next season.

Team President Brendan Shanahan said Monday he was sticking to a plan that called for the 75-year-old Lamoriello to serve as GM for three years and then transition to senior adviser for four years.

Shanahan said he doesn’t have a timeline for filling the GM position.

“I haven’t begun that process and that’s why nobody has been named,” Shanahan said. “My focus was on Lou and making a decision, taking a little bit of time right after the season ended to really reflect on that. So I’m just handling one thing at a time.”

The Maple Leafs set franchise records for points (105) and wins (49) in the regular season, but were eliminated in seven games by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs last week.

HURRICANES: Carolina terminated the contract of demoted general manager and Hall of Fame player Ron Francis.

The Hurricanes announced the move in a three-sentence statement nearly two months after Francis was reassigned to another front-office position – president of hockey operations – while the team began a search for a new GM that will report directly to owner Tom Dundon.

PENGUINS-CAPITALS: A person with direct knowledge of the decision says there will not be a disciplinary hearing for Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson for his hit to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the NHL does not announce when there is no hearing for a player.

Wilson struck Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder 4:36 into the second period of Game 2 Sunday. No penalty was called. Dumoulin adjusted his positioning at the last second to brace for a hit from Alex Ovechkin, which was enough to keep Wilson from being suspended. Wilson will be available for Game 3 Tuesday at Pittsburgh.

