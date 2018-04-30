Police are looking for the person who set two portable toilets on fire in an Old Orchard Beach park.
Officers responding to a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. Friday found two port-a-potties in Memorial Park completely destroyed by fire. A surveillance video in the area showed the suspect starting the fires and running away, police said.
The suspect is described as a white man about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He had a shaved head and was wearing a desert camouflage jacket with a gray shirt underneath, black pants and black and white running shoes.
The port-a-potties were owned by Blow Brothers Inc.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 934-4911.