BASEBALL

Jared Gagne had three hits, two RBI and scored three times as St. Joseph’s College rallied from a 5-0 deficit Monday to beat Bates 13-6 in a nonconference baseball game at Lewiston.

Chris Gerossie had three hits, two RBI and two runs for St. Joseph’s (26-10), with Anthony DiPrizio adding two RBI and two runs on two hits. Jon Lindgren led the Bobcats (14-15) with three hits and two runs batted in.

The Monks began their comeback with a five-run fifth highlighted by Gagne’s home run. Ben Gravel also homered for the Monks.

• Evan Leveroni and Lucas Watson knocked in runs as the SeaWolves (27-12-1) scored in their final two at-bats to beat Carleton 2-0 in the first game at South Portland. The second game ended in a 10-10 tie. Leveroni scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh to tie it.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE: Alison Rutz drove in three runs, Ruby Siltanen and Caroline Rice each drove in two, and Bowdoin (29-11) beat UM-Farmington (9-21) 13-1 in five innings in the second game of a doubleheader at Brunswick.

Kate Hoadley pitched six innings in the first game to lead Bowdoin to a 4-0 win.

• Sara Ring hit a grand slam in the fifth inning as the Southern Maine CC (20-14) rolled past the Central Maine CC (4-8) 11-1 in five innings in the second game at South Portland. SMCC took the first game 13-1 in five innings, with Kahli Philibotte going 4 for 4 with three RBI, including a two-run homer in the third.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham regained its five-point cushion over Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification by beating Watford 2-0 at London, with Harry Kane scoring the second goal to keep alive his chances of being the league’s top scorer.

Dele Alli opened the scoring for Tottenham at Wembley Stadium.

OLYMPICS

WINTER GAMES: Calgary is looking for a leadership team for a possible bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The city hosted the games in 1988.

With the deadline to submit bids to the IOC nine months away, Calgary’s city council hasn’t decided if it will proceed.

TENNIS

MUNICH OPEN: Former champion Martin Klizan rallied to surprise home player Florian Mayer 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round in Germany.

The 122nd-ranked Slovak, who won the clay-court tournament in 2014, was 3-0 down in the deciding set but recovered by winning the next six games.

– Staff and news service report

