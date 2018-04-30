Stonewall Kitchen is recalling a batch of its basil pesto aioli, after realizing it may have mislabeled up to 732 containers with the label for a different product, which is egg-free.

“Basil Pesto Aioli contains the dairy allergen egg, whereas Basil Pesto does not,” the company said in its recall statement. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

The affected aioli products are the 10.25 ounce size, with an “enjoy by” date of September 28, 2019. The UPC code is 7 11381 31752 5.

The company identified which units were mislabeled and shipped on Monday, April 23, to 38 different wholesale retailers, all of whom have been contacted, according to spokeswoman Margaux Maertens.

Customers seeking refunds or more information should contact the company at [email protected] or call 800-826-1735.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.