At this year-round home on the eastern shore of Sebago Lake, it’s a 20-foot-by-20-foot dock/patio/deck that sits in and on the 75 feet of frontage. (There are only six such structures on the lake; no more will be permitted.)

The property is on sheltered Jordan Bay, a haven for boaters. Views are unspoiled, across to the Raymond Cape shoreline and the mountains far beyond, with snowy Mount Washington and the Presidential Range particularly gorgeous.

This custom home began life as a camp in 1930, and elements of that Maine lakefront classic remain, such as the stone fireplace and the Douglas fir flooring.

Otherwise the 2,955-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath house is effectively new, and it is spacious, indeed. An open-concept main level, plus a cool sunroom, help make it a fine home for entertaining. Upstairs, the master suite measures almost 700 square feet, and has a private balcony, as does the adjacent bonus room.

The home, 56 Crescent Ave., Windham, is listed at $779,900 by Sarah Delisle (523-9183, [email protected]) of Vitalius Real Estate in Portland.

