OPELIKA, Ala. — Hollywood rolled out the red carpet in Opelika as college students and residents had the chance to see the premiere of Melissa McCarthy’s new film.

Local media report that Auburn University was awarded the world premiere of “Life of the Party.”

Students showed their school spirit to land the premiere, which took place on Monday at a theater in Opelika. The movie is set to open in all theaters on May 11.

McCarthy and her husband, director Ben Falcone, gave a $25,000 gift to Auburn University’s performing arts center for the naming of the stage door. Auburn said in a news release that Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema matched the donation for a total $50,000 gift.

