Former University of Maine guard Julie Brosseau announced Tuesday on Twitter that she has transferred to the University of Utah.

Maine guard Julie Brosseau, left, moves the ball upcourt past Texas guard Ariel Atkins during the NCAA women's basketball in March. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

“So excited to announce that I will continue my basketball career at the University of Utah in the Pac-12,” she wrote, with a photo of Brosseau in her new uniform in Utah’s gym.

UMaine announced in late March that Brosseau, a sophomore, was planning to transfer.

Brosseau, from Repentigny, Quebec, was third in scoring last season on Maine’s NCAA tournament team. She averaged 11.3 points for the Black Bears (23-10) and was second on the team with 68 3-pointers.

Utah (18-14) lost in the second round of the WNIT.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Russ Brandon abruptly resigned his dual role as president of the NFL Buffalo Bills and NHL Buffalo Sabres in a major shake-up for the teams’ owners, Terry and Kim Pegula.

The Pegulas announced in a press release that they accepted Brandon’s resignation.

The Pegulas provided no reason for Brandon’s departure after a 20-year tenure that started with the Bills.

• Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Vadal Alexander was suspended without pay for the first four games next season for a violation of the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

• After completing the draft without a fullback on their roster, the Atlanta Falcons added two candidates who were undrafted college free agents.

Among the 27 undrafted players who have agreed to terms with Atlanta are fullbacks Luke McNitt of Nebraska and Daniel Marx of Stanford.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Real Madrid conceded early again but held on to draw 2-2 against Bayern Munich to reach its third straight league final 4-3 on aggregate.

FIFA: European football federations stand to earn up to $75 million every two years if FIFA’s plans for new global league are approved.

The extent of the windfall is outlined in a letter from FIFA President Gianni Infantino to members of his ruling council, which has been seen by The Associated Press.

AWARD: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as the footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association, the latest accolade for the English Premier League’s top scorer.

The award comes a week after Salah was voted as player of the year by his fellow professionals.

Salah beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the football writers’ award, with the winning margin fewer than 20 votes. He becomes the first African winner of an award that has been running since 1948.

Salah has 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

TENNIS

MUNICH OPEN: Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Marco Cecchinato on a day of upsets.

Cecchinato, who won his first title in Hungary on Sunday, saved five of the eight break points he faced and converted five of his own to win the first-round match in under two hours.

Seventh-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Mirza Basic, and No. 8 Yuichi Sugita was ousted by Yannick Maden 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-2.

PRAGUE OPEN: Second-seeded Petra Kvitova eased past Tereza Smitkova 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the second round.

PREP SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL: Laura Slama had four hits for Berwick Academy, which lost to Hebron Academy (2-1) 18-16 at Berwick.

Slama, who hit three singles and a double, also walked, scored a run and had an RBI for the Bulldogs (0-5). Jaiden Williams had two singles with an RBI, walked twice and scored three runs, and Andrea Caradonna scored five runs on two singles and three walks.

