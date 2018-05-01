STAFF REPORT

AUGUSTA — Ten different players scored goals as the Cony girls lacrosse team raced out to a 13-2 halftime lead and never looked back as the Rams beat Bangor 19-3 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference game Tuesday.

Faith Leathers-Pouliot led the charge for Cony (2-1) with three goals, while Sydney Avery, Brooke Metcalf, Sarah Caron, Cammie Osborne, Abby Fielding and Kiara Henry all had two goals apiece.

Lauren Coniff added a goal and two assists, while Sophie Whitney had a goal and three assists in the win.

BRUNSWICK 17, GARDINER 4: Emily Coffin, Colleen McKearney and Rian Sachs each scored four goals as the Dragons rolled to the KVAC win in Gardiner.

Michaela Aschbrenner made six saves for Brunswick (2-1).

Hailee Lovely scored three goals for Gardiner (0-1).

BASEBALL

GARDINER 14, ERSKINE 6: The Tigers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away and take the KVAC B win in Gardiner.

Logan Porter, Kolton Brochu, Garrett Lunt, and Cam Bourassa each had two hits for Gardiner (2-2).

Caden Turcotte had three hits for Erskine (2-2).

SOFTBALL

GARDINER 4, ERSKINE 1: The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and eventually the KVAC B victory in Gardiner.

Maddie Farnham had two hits and drove in a run for Gardiner (3-1), while Sidney Bartunek and Haley Brann each had a hit and an RBI.

Summer Hotham had a pair of hits for Erskine (0-4).

Share

< Previous

Next >

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.