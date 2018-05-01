PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — After being open to traffic for about one month, a new bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine is closed for a week as crews finish their work.

The Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Kittery, Maine, on the Route 1 Bypass opened March 30. It closed again Monday and is scheduled to reopen on Sunday.

The bridge initially was scheduled to open last September. Both states have been arguing with general contractor Cianbro over who should bear the blame – and the costs – for the delay.

Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot told the Portsmouth Herald that the warmer weather will allow the patching of the bridge’s towers at high altitudes. He said traffic can’t flow underneath for the safety of the workers and the public.

