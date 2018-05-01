LOS ANGELES — There were thousands of screaming fans, songs and jokes – just like old times as ‘N Sync reunited to get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It was one of the largest crowds for a star unveiling as fans lined the block to catch a glimpse of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick as the famous fivesome received a star on the legendary boulevard on Monday. Fans occasionally broke into song as each member took the stage to thank their fans, families and one another.

Lance Bass speaks at a ceremony honoring 'NSync with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. At right is Justin Timberlake. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“I don’t really think I could put into words how much the four of you mean to me, just through hard times, through unbelievable times … I just love all of you so much,” said Timberlake.

That sparked an impromptu group hug as Timberlake joked: “Don’t touch me!”

Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly congratulated the group while throwing playful jabs at Fatone.

“Of course the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one and Joey,” teased DeGeneres.

At one point the crowd began chanting Fatone’s name as a show of support.

‘NSync released its self-titled debut album in the United States in 1998. The group’s hits include “Bye, Bye, Bye,” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “Pop.”

‘NSync famously reunited at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Timberlake is on tour in support of his new album, “Man of the Woods,” released days before he headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

