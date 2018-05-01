Vice President Mike Pence’s doctor accused Ronny Jackson of misconduct during a 2017 medical emergency involving the second lady, according to a report Monday.

Jackson, President Donald Trump’s physician, allegedly shared personal details about Karen Pence’s health to some White House staff members and when confronted about the disclosure, intimidated her doctor, according to memos obtained by CNN.

Then-Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, leaves a Senate office building after meeting individually with some members of the committee that would vet him for the post, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jackson withdrew from consideration as Veterans Affairs secretary. He said "false allegations" against him have become a distraction. Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite MORE: Pentagon to determine whether Ronny Jackson will face investigation

The doctor who lodged the complaint was not identified in the report as a condition of sharing the documents.

The disclosure comes amid Jackson’s withdrawal from Trump’s offer to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs after allegations of drunken behavior and harassment surfaced.

Hints of that behavior were detailed in three memos about the encounter the vice president’s physician had with Jackson in September 2017, when Karen Pence was reportedly hospitalized at Walter Reed during a trip to Camp David.

He allegedly violated federal privacy laws by talking about Pence’s health to White House staff members and outside doctors, according to CNN. When told about Jackson’s behavior, the second lady “expressed concerns” and asked for Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly to be made aware of the alleged misconduct according to the memos.

The network reports that Kelly was made aware of the alleged misconduct.

The nature of Karen Pence’s hospitalization was not specified.

Although Jackson was not charged with caring for the second lady, he did so anyway, according to the memos. The physician who filed the complaint noted that Jackson did so “without malicious intent.”

