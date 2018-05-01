Related Headlines Police hunting suspect who set portable toilets ablaze in Old Orchard

Old Orchard Beach police have charged an 18-year-old Saco man with arson for allegedly setting fire to two port-a-potties.

Ellis Hemenway turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department Monday afternoon, three days after he allegedly set fire to two port-a-potties in Memorial Park. Police say Hemenway was in town to visit someone and was intoxicated when he started the fires.

Police believe Hemenway turned himself in because of media coverage that included surveillance video from the area appeared to show him taking a photo of the flaming portable toilets.

Hemenway was charged with arson, a Class A felony.

The fires were reported to police via a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. Friday. The toilets, which were owned by Blow Brothers Inc., were completely destroyed.

