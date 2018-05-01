Royals surge past Red Sox in 13 innings, 7-6

BOSTON — Jorge Soler hit a three-run home run in the top of the 13th inning to lift the Kansas City Royals to a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Royals tied the game in the top of the ninth inning on a home run by No. 9 hitter Alex Gordon. Kansas City also went ahead with a run in the top of the 12th inning before Eduardo Nunez tied it back up for Boston with a solo home run in the bottom of the 12th.

Kansas City's Alex Gordon watches the flight of his tying solo home run off Boston relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel in the top of the ninth inning on Tuesday in Boston. Associated Press/Charles Krupa Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Boston scored two runs in the bottom of the 13th, and Nunez made the last out on a fly ball to the wall in left-center.

Chris Sale started for Boston and scattered five hits over seven innings with six strikeouts. Brian Johnson gave up Soler’s home run in the 13th and took the loss.

This story will be updated

