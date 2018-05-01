LEWISTON — State and federal agents carried out an investigation Tuesday of a local group that provides substance abuse and mental health counseling services.

Jeff Wrigley, an investigator with the health care crimes unit at the Maine Attorney General’s Office, said Tuesday his office was conducting an ongoing investigation at the Middle Street offices of Facing Change.

Federal agents assemble outside of the Facing Change office in Lewiston on Tuesday morning. Sun Journal/Andree Kehn Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Also at the building were officers from the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General, Wrigley said.

A woman answering the phone at Facing Change on Tuesday morning told the Sun Journal that there was no one in the office who could answer any questions about the investigation and that it was still happening.

According to the organization’s website, the group offers substance abuse counseling along with therapy for other mental health issues to individuals, families and groups. Facing Change is licensed through the Department of Health and Human Services in Maine for alcohol and drug treatment, as well as mental health treatment, according to the website.

