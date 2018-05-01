LEWISTON — The Lewiston boys’ lacrosse team played the night before, so they had every right to be fatigued.

The Blue Devils also were coming off two consecutive losses, so they had every reason to be motivated.

Lewiston’s strong fourth period pushed it past Messalonskee for a 9-6 win at Garcelon Field at Bates College on Tuesday.

“It’s tough bouncing back from two losses, especially playing Brunswick yesterday,” Blue Devils senior Gunnar Wade said. “I think it’s a great confidence booster.”

Trailing 6-5 entering the final quarter, the Blue Devils (3-2) amped up their transition offense and tightened up their defense to outscore the Eagles 4-0.

“For whatever reason, we were a little bit off today,” Messalonskee coach Tom Sheridan said. “Hats off to Lewiston, they did a good job defensively. I think a couple of goals they had in transition, one or two of them, I think we could have done better.”

Only 40 seconds into the fourth, Lewiston’s Sam Payne tied the game with a low shot that slipped past Messalonskee goalkeeper Wade Carter.

Less than a minute later, Wade gave put the Blue Devils ahead with a goal that was set up by Brayden Charest.

“We focused on that pass-pass-dodge kind of thing,” Wade said. “We dodged back, if it wasn’t there, we brought it back and went right back at it.”

Garrett Poussard soon thereafter made it 8-6 when he fired in a long goal with 9:41 win remaining in the game.

“They were playing smart and having the ball do most of the work,” Fournier said. “We were moving the ball well and getting our good looks, and we started to cash in on them.”

Charest put in the final score with 3:36 remaining for the 9-6 advantage.

The Blue Devils were coming off a 16-7 loss at Brunswick in a night game Monday, so Fournier was concerned about how they would hold up was Tuesday’s game wore on. His fears were for naught, though, as they finished the game with two strong periods.

“I was worried about our stamina in the later quarters,” Fournier said, “but they played hard all the way through, they played well, and we’re obviously very happy with that outcome.”

Poussard scored the game’s first goal about two minutes in.

Led by Austin Pelletier, the Eagles responded. Pelletier scored twice and Dawson Charles once to give Messalonskee a 3-1 lead after one quarter.

Lewiston spent the next two quarters chasing Messalonskee.

Both goalies, Carter for the Eagles and Hunter Steele for the Blue Devils, were tough to beat Tuesday, particularly in the first half.

Neither offense broke through in the second period until Poussard started a fast break that ended with a Logan Michaud goal with 2:21 left in the half.

Wade scored for Lewiston to tie the game with 22 second to play in the second.

After the break, Colin Kinney’s goal put the Eagles ahead. Jayden Wilson’s goal tied it at 4-4.

Pelletier scored with 3:44 left in the third. Wilson answered with 2:36 left.

Only 21 seconds later, Charles looped around the goal and fired in a shot that put Messalonskee ahead, 6-5, heading into the fourth.

Wade, Poussard and Wilson scored two goals apiece for Lewiston. Michaud, Charest and Payne each had one goal.

Pelletier had a game-high three goals, while Charles scored twice and Kinney once for Messalonskee.

Steele spurned 11 shots for the Blue Devils.

“I thought he stood right on his head,” Wade said. “He had some tremendous saves, and he played solid. I love my Steele.”

Carter also had 11 saves for Messalonskee, including six in the first quarter.

The Eagles, who dropped down to Class B this season, fall to 3-1 on the year.

“Kind of one of those games,” Sheridan said. “The kids, I think, fought hard, and they competed hard, and I think it’s a good game for the early part of the season to kind of break a little complacency and be ready for the games coming ahead.”

Messalonskee hosts Deering on Friday.

