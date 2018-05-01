POLAND — Alyssa Gagne threw a no-hitter, striking out 10, and Danielle Carr drove in three runs as Poland shut out Yarmouth 6-0 Tuesday in softball.

Carr hit a two-run single in the bottom of the second to put the Knights (4-3) ahead 2-0.

The Knights tacked on three runs in the fourth with a two-run single from Amanda’lyn Gagne and an RBI single from Kaylin Eskuri and one in the fifth.

Ceanne Lyon struck out seven batters for Yarmouth (1-2).

GORHAM 15, SANFORD 2: Emma Shields doubled, tripled and drove in three runs and the Rams (3-2) scored eight runs in the fourth to storm past the Spartans (1-5) in five innings at Sanford.

Kallee Turner hit an RBI single in the first for Sanford.

LAKE REGION 1, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Maddie Rock scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 12th as the Lakers (3-3) slipped past the Capers (1-2) in Naples.

Haley Fernald pitched five shut-out innings of relief, striking out eight to get the win for Lake Region.

Anna Torre doubled for Cape Elizabeth.

WESTBROOK 7, MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY/FALMOUTH 1: Kiana Fuller singled home Angelica Johns and Emily Talbot for a 2-0 first-inning lead over the Stags (1-4) in Westbrook.

Camryn LaPierre doubled home two more in the fourth as Westbrook (3-3) pulled away with three more runs.

LaPierre and Fuller finished with a single and double each.

Liberty Ladd lined a double and a single for Cheverus, and Carly Peterson had a pair of singles.

NOBLE 9, MARSHWOOD 1: Raegan Kelly struck out 11 in holding the Hawks (1-2) to four hits. She also rapped an RBI single as Noble (4-0) broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the fourth inning in South Berwick.

Kassidy Lessard led the Knights with two hits and two RBI. Kaylah Eastman struck out 11 for Marshwood.

THORNTON ACADEMY 16, CHEVERUS 3: Kaitlin Verreault homered and drove in three runs and the Trojans (5-0) used an eight-run fourth inning to get by Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (0-5) in five innings in Portland.

Hannah Collins went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Thornton, and Louisa Colucci added two hits.

Alexandra Hammond and Madison Durgin each had two hits for Cheverus.

BANGOR 7, MT. ARARAT 2: Madi Drake singled home a pair of runs, and Morgan Carter-Moulton scored twice to lead Bangor (1-3) past the Eagles (0-4) in Topsham.

Zoe Stilphen had two hits and scored both runs for Mt. Ararat.

MESSALONSKEE 4, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Katelyn Douglass struck out eight en route to earning the win for the Eagles (4-1) in a game in Oakland.

Emmy Lashua doubled and scored both runs for the Red Eddies (3-3).

GARDINER 4, ERSKINE 1: The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead to win at Gardiner.

Maddie Farnham had two hits for Gardiner (3-1).

Summer Hotham had a pair of hits for Erskine (0-4).

LACROSSE

DEERING 10, SANFORD 7: Taylor Banks and Kiaya Gatchell each scored three goals as the Rams (3-0) beat the Spartans (0-3) in Portland.

Janelle Ridge had two assists for Deering, which led 6-3 at halftime.

Lauren LaPierre scored three goals for Sanford.

KENNEBUNK 12, GORHAM 0: Briannagh Beaudette and Hallie Schwartzman each scored four goals, and Kennebunk (4-0) jumped to an 8-0 lead at halftime en route to a win over host Gorham (1-1).

Lily Schwartzman and Erin Gorton each added two goals.

BONNY EAGLE 16, BIDDEFORD 8: Jenna Litif, Kaley Rumery and Keelin Sweeney each scored twice as the Scots (1-2) beat the Tigers (1-2) in Standish.

Bonny Eagle led 7-3 at halftime.

Paige Laverriere scored five goals for Biddeford.

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, PORTLAND 4: Amelia Pappalardo put Molly Walker’s feed off the opening tap into the net for the Red Riots (1-2) 24 seconds into the game. Walker won the ensuing tap and fed Pappalardo again for a sudden 2-0 lead over Portland (1-2) in South Portland.

Kaya Backman led the Riots with three goals and two assists. Pappalardo had an assist and Jena Leckie scored twice.

Walker finished with a goal and three assists.

Isabella More’s two goals led the Bulldogs.

WINDHAM 9, CHEVERUS 8: Alanna Joyce scored three goals and the Eagles (1-1) rallied from a 6-2 halftime deficit to beat the Stags (0-2) in Portland.

Belle Skvorak added two goals for Windham.

Emma McCauley had two goals with three assists for Cheverus, and Isabella Booth and Mackenzie Johnston each added two goals apiece.

BRUNSWICK 17, GARDINER 4: Emily Coffin, Colleen McKearney and Rian Sachs each scored four goals as the Dragons rolled to a win in Gardiner.

Michaela Aschbrenner made six saves for Brunswick (2-1).

Hailee Lovely scored three goals for Gardiner (0-1).

