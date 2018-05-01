FALMOUTH — Griffin Aube drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the bottom of the third and Falmouth held on to top Cheverus 3-1 in baseball on Tuesday.

Garrett Tracy pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits and striking out seven for Falmouth (3-1).

Will Bopp added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 3-1.

Conner MacDonald threw a complete game for Cheverus (1-2), striking out seven and allowing three runs on four hits.

CAPE ELIZABETH 16, LAKE REGION 0: Brendan Tinsman hit a three-run home run, Cooper Hoffman and Alec Riggle each had two RBI and the Capers (3-0) beat the Lakers (3-3) in five innings in Naples.

MARSHWOOD 6, SANFORD 2: Nathan Curtis had three hits, including a two-run double in the first inning, and the Hawks (3-1) held on to beat the Spartans (1-4) in Sanford.

Nick Liston hit an RBI double in the seventh for Sanford..

WINDHAM 2, PORTLAND 1: Bryce Afthim had two hits, including an RBI double, and the Eagles (2-2) edged the Bulldogs (2-1) in Windham.

Chris Naylor pitched a complete game for Windham, allowing one run on four hits and striking out four.

Portland’s Brian Riley struck out three and allowed two runs in six innings.

BONNY EAGLE 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Cameron Phinney pitched 61/3 shut-out innings, Will Whyte hit a two-run double in the bottom of the third and the Scots (2-2) beat the Red Riots (3-1) in Standish.

Phinney allowed three walks, striking out six.

Bonny Eagle scored two more in the fourth.

GREELY 13, YARMOUTH 2: Nicholson Butler and Alexander Eisenhart each hit RBI doubles during an eight-run second inning as the Rangers (3-2) cruised past the Clippers (2-1) in five innings in Cumberland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 12, KENNEBUNK 0: Brogan Searle-Belanger lined a pair of RBI doubles on the way to a three-hit, four RBI, three-run game as Thornton (3-1) beat the Rams (1-2) in five innings in Kennebunk.

Searle-Belanger also got the win, limiting Kennebunk to one hit in three innings.

BIDDEFORD 12, WESTBROOK 2: Evan Paquette went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI as the Tigers (4-1) beat the Blue Blazes (1-4) in five innings at Biddeford.

Curtis Petit doubled and drove in a run for Biddeford, which scored six runs in the third to take an 8-0 lead.

Jack Stone doubled for Westbrook.

LACROSSE

CAPE ELIZABETH 13, FREEPORT 1: Phillip Tarling, Archie McEvoy and Finnegan Raymond each had two goals and two assists as the Capers (2-2) stormed past the Falcons (0-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Jacob Brydson scored three goals for Cape Elizabeth.

Kaleb Barrett scored for Freeport.

WAYNFLETE 16, WELLS 5: Hank Duvall scored five of his seven goals during the third quarter, helping the Flyers (1-2) widen a 4-3 halftime lead against Wells (1-2) to 11-4 entering the final quarter in Portland.

Jared Damren scored twice for the Warriors.

GREELY 17, YORK 6: Andrew Lawrence had five goals with two assists, Ben Kennedy scored four goals, and the Rangers (1-2) used a 12-3 scoring advantage in the second half to get by the Wildcats (1-2) in Cumberland.

Schuyler Whitmore had four assists and Tim Coyle added three goals for Greey, which led 5-3 at halftime.

Mark Engholm scored three goals for York.

WINDHAM 18, WESTBROOK 12: Tyler Woolston and Tom Lekousi each scored five goals as the Eagles (2-1) beat the Blue Blazes (0-3) in Windham.

Grant Jacobson, Travis Brown, Seth Wall and Liam McCusker each added two goals for Windham.

Grayson Post scored five goals for Westbrook. Ryan Shackley and Josh Cavallaro each added three.

