Tuesday's NHL roundup: Capitals score a late goal to top Penguins, 4-3

PITTSBURGH — Alex Ovechkin knocked his own rebound out of midair and by Matt Murray with 1:07 remaining to lift the Washington Capitals to a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night in Game 3 of their increasingly testy Eastern Conference semifinal series with Pittsburgh.
Ovechkin gave the Capitals a 2-1 series lead when he collected a pass from Nicklas Backstrom and fired a shot that ripped by Murray before hitting the right post.
Ovechkin stayed with it and his baseball-like swat gave him eight goals in the playoffs and the Capitals their fourth consecutive road win in the postseason.
Matt Niskanen, John Carlson and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Washington. Braden Holtby finished with 19 saves. Backstrom had three assists.
Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist also scored, but the Penguins lost consecutive playoff games for only the fourth time since the start of their runs to consecutive Stanley Cups began in 2016.
Game 4 is Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
JETS 7, PREDATORS 4: Winnipeg wiped out a three-goal deficit after the first period and scored four times in the second period to win at home for a 2-1 series lead.
Paul Stastny had a goal and two assists and Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist for the Jets, who are home for Game 4 Thursday night.