KINGSTON, N.Y. — Former “Law and Order” actress Diane Neal is seeking a new gig as representative of a sprawling congressional district in upstate New York.

The 42-year-old Neal portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on “Law and Order: SVU.”

Now she’s launching her active campaign Wednesday for the 19th Congressional District. She has lived there for four years and announced her independent candidacy in February.

First-term incumbent Rep. John Faso is one of six Republican House members targeted in New York by the Democratic Party.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles
  • Politics

    Giuliani offers new explanation for Comey firing

  • Local & State

    Firefighters continue to battle wildfire on Kennebunk-Sanford border

  • Business

    Gas prices rise to highest level in 4 years, just in time for summer travel in Maine

  • Marijuana
    Business

    Businesses see some clarity in Maine's new pot law, but delays are a concern

  • Letters

    Letter to the editor: Scarborough council puts personal agenda first