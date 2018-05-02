KINGSTON, N.Y. — Former “Law and Order” actress Diane Neal is seeking a new gig as representative of a sprawling congressional district in upstate New York.

The 42-year-old Neal portrayed Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on “Law and Order: SVU.”

Now she’s launching her active campaign Wednesday for the 19th Congressional District. She has lived there for four years and announced her independent candidacy in February.

First-term incumbent Rep. John Faso is one of six Republican House members targeted in New York by the Democratic Party.

