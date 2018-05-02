I find the comments made by Debra Bunce and Jennifer Swalla, in their letter to the editor in the April 30 Portland Press Herald, most interesting.

They seem very concerned about having an inexperienced school board in Scarborough if three of its members are recalled, and their points may have some validity.

However, I would like to point out that the current, experienced board is the one that hired the current superintendent, Julie Kukenberger, who has received a 67 percent no-confidence rating from the district’s teachers.

In addition, she attempted to infringe on the high school students’ right to vote and received letters of warning from the ACLU of Maine and the Maine secretary of state.

How could an inexperienced school board do any worse?

Jon Spinner

Scarborough

