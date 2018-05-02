OLD ORCHARD BEACH — An Auburn man was arrested on assault and kidnapping charges after police responded to a disturbance at an Old Orchard Beach motel early Sunday.

David Glenn, 41, of Auburn, turned himself into Auburn Police hours after Old Orchard Beach officers responded to a reported fight at the Sea View Motel at 65 West Grand Ave., police said.

Witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming and said someone might have been hit. A dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the hotel before officers arrived, police said.

Maine State Police later reported that a woman had been seen fleeing from a dark-colored SUV on Interstate 95 northbound near Exit 46. The woman had severe facial injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. She told police she had been assaulted at the motel parking lot by Glenn, her ex-boyfriend, police said.

The woman said Glenn had forced her into a black Ford Escape and driven north on I-95. The woman said she was again assaulted in the car but was able to flee when Glenn stopped at a toll booth area, according to police.

Glenn and the woman apparently had attended an event in Old Orchard Beach before the incident, police said.

Glenn’s car was found by police at Drummond Street in Auburn around 5 a.m. and was towed to the Old Orchard Beach Police Station for further investigation, according to police.

After turning himself in later Sunday, Glenn was charged by state police with aggravated assault and violation of bail conditions. An arrest warrant obtained by Old Orchard Beach police charged Glenn with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Glenn was being held at Cumberland County Jail on $2,500 bail, police said.

Glenn was a subject of a 2016 Sun Journal investigation into criminal defendants charged with felony crimes who have been released with all charges dropped because they were deemed incompetent to stand trial because of a low IQ.

Between 2002 and 2013, Glenn was charged and convicted of domestic violence assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, violating a protective order and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged 10 times during that period with violating conditions of release from jail and convicted seven times.

But in four of his criminal cases – one in 2008 and three in 2009 – all charges were dismissed after Glenn was found not competent because of intellectual disability. Those charges included criminal mischief, domestic violence assault, probation violation and violating condition of release.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s incident should call Old Orchard Beach police Detective Cpl. Brady Coulombe or Detective Steven Broy at 934-4911.

Sun Journal Staff Writer Christopher Williams contributed to this report.

