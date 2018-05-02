SAVANNAH, Ga. — At least five people died in the crash of a Puerto Rican Air National Guard cargo plane near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, according to a Georgia Air National Guard official.

In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.

The Savannah Morning News reports the plane was from the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing. It crashed around 11:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.

Scene of the C-130 cargo plane crash near an airport in Savannah, Georgia. From the Savannah Georgia Fire Department via Twitter

