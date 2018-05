TOPSHAM — The Topsham Hannaford has announced a single-store product recall on 80 percent lean ground beef, according to a news release from Hannaford Supermarkets External Communications Manager Eric Bloom.

Eighty percent lean ground beef purchased Monday, April 23 with a sell-by date of April 24 may contain metal fragments and should not be consumed, according to Bloom.

The item may be returned to the store for a full refund.

According to Bloom, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

