Dante DeLorenzo scored twice, including the winning goal with less than a minute left in overtime, to lift Kennebunk to an 8-7 boys’ lacrosse win over Deering on Wednesday.

Nick James tied the game for Deering (1-3) late in regulation and finished with three goals and an assist. Payson Harvey also scored three goals.

Kennebunk is 2-2.

SOUTH PORTLAND 15, SCARBOROUGH 3: David Fiorini scored five goals to lead the Red Riots (4-0) over the Red Storm (1-3) in South Portland.

Jack Tierney added two goals and four assists, and Quinn Watson made 12 saves for South Portland, which led 9-3 at halftime.

Joshua DaRosa scored twice for Scarborough.

PORTLAND 12, BIDDEFORD 7: Kevin Moore scored four goals and assisted on another, and Sam Gerber added three goals as the Bulldogs (4-0) beat the Tigers (1-2) in Portland.

Reilly O’Brien chipped in with two goals and an assist for Portland, which led 8-1 at halftime.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 9, LAKE REGION 3: Gunnar Gurnis finished with three goals and two assists, and Evan Caracciolo also scored three goals as the Raiders (4-0) cruised past the Lakers (2-2) in Naples.

Caleb Bowles added two goals and three assists.

FALMOUTH 16, CHEVERUS 6: Lou Mainella had four goals and two assists, and Reilly Tucker finished with two goals and five assists for the Yachtsmen (4-0) against the Stags (0-4) at Portland.

Kristan Valle and Henry Farnham each scored two goals for Falmouth.

MASSABESIC 15, BONNY EAGLE 7: Jacob Travis scored three goals to lead the Mustangs (2-2) over the Scots (2-1) in Waterboro.

Winter Whitten, Garrett Stubbs and Brady Cormier each added two goals.

Tyler Williams scored four goals for Bonny Eagle.

BASEBALL

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, YORK 1: Val Murphy singled home Ryan Weare to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning, and the Capers (5-0) pulled away from the Wildcats (1-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Cooper Hoffman bunted home Jameson Bakke later in the fourth, and Sean Agrodina singled home Brendan Tinsman to make it 3-0 in the fifth.

Finn Bowe added an RBI single in the sixth.

Carson Sullivan allowed only three hits, all by Dawson Gundlah, who hit an RBI single in the sixth.

FREEPORT 6, GREELY 2: Toby Holt lined an RBI single and the Falcons (4-1) added a pair of unearned runs for a 3-0 lead in the first inning on their way to a win over the Rangers (3-3) at Cumberland.

Colby Wagner drove in three runs with two hits and a sacrifice fly. Winning pitcher Heath Cockburn allowed one run in six innings, scattering six singles while striking out four.

Jackson Libby had a pair of singles for Greely.

WELLS 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 4: The Warriors (4-1) held off a late rally by the Hawks (1-3) in Wells.

Tyler Carpenter hit a bases-loaded single in the third inning and Wells added two runs in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead. Carpenter (1-1) also earned the win, allowing four hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts in six innings.

Austin Eastman recorded two hits for Sacopee Valley.

TRAIP ACADEMY 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Charlie Driscoll singled home Teddy Driscoll in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Rangers (4-1) a win over the Patriots (2-2) in Kittery.

Traip’s Bobby Lane went 3 for 3 and got the win in relief. Tyler Apodaca tied the game for the Rangers with a two-run single in the sixth inning.

The Patriots took a 3-1 lead in the fifth when Nick McCann hit a two-run double. McCann singled and scored in the first inning.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 16, NYA 6: Kyle Allen doubled and drove in three runs, and the Seagulls (3-2) scored nine runs in the first inning of a five-inning win over the Panthers (1-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Matt Hurley and Matt Doody each drove in two runs for OOB, which tacked on seven runs in the second to take a 16-4 lead.

Anders Jonsson had a single and a double for the Panthers, and Joe Strabley and Benjamin Frank each drove in a run.

WINTHROP 12, CARRABEC/MADISON 6: Jackson Ladd had three hits, and Maguire Anuszewski hit an RBI double as part of an eight-run third inning that carried the Ramblers (2-1) to a win in Winthrop.

Winning pitcher Greg Fay allowed five hits and struck eight in a complete game.

Eric Wescott and Evan Bess each had two hits for Carrabec/Madison (2-3).

MT. ABRAM 8, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 6: The Roadrunners (3-3) scored six runs in the fourth inning to beat the Mustangs (2-2) in Salem.

Nate Luce earned the pitching victory, and Ben Dibiase hit a pair of singles.

Trevor Flanagan and Matt Fortin each had two hits for Monmouth.

