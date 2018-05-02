AMHERST, Mass. — Christopher Bec went 5 for 6 with three homers to power a 26-hit attack as UMaine slammed UMass 24-5 Wednesday in a nonconference baseball game.

Maine (12-28) hit eight home runs with Hernen Sardinas and Danny Casals each hitting two. Jonathan Bennett had the other home run against the against the Minutemen (13-22).

Kevin Doody had four hits for the Black Bears, including a triple.

Chris Murphy picked up the win, going two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on two hits.

SNHU: Senior Mitchell Powers pitched a perfect game to lead Southern New Hampshire University to a 2-0 win over Saint Michael’s in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Powers is a native of Portland and graduated from Cheverus High School in 2014.

He is 4-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 innings.

MEN’S LACROSSE

NORWICH 17, ST. JOSEPH’S 8: Cody Moore scored six goals, Ian Kennedy scored twice and had four assists, and the top-seeded Cadets (13-5) beat the fourth-seeded Monks (10-9) in the semifinals of the GNAC tournament at Sabine Field in Northfield, Vermont.

St. Joseph’s took a 1-0 lead early in the first when Brendan Barrett scored unassisted, but Norwich scored four straight goals in an 8-minute span, two coming from Moore, to make it 4-1.

After Glenn Dion cut the lead to 4-2 heading into the second quarter the Cadets scored four straight goals again to take an 8-2 lead at halftime.

Dion and Michael Finn each scored twice for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TULANE: Coach Mike Dunleavy says junior wing player Melvin Frazier has decided to hire an agent and forego his final year of college eligibility.

Frazier already had declared for the NBA draft, but could have withdrawn and returned to Tulane if he had not hired professional representation. Now Frazier has decided to formally turn pro.

SIENA: Siena hired Mount St. Mary’s Coach Jamion Christian to succeed Jimmy Patsos.

Christian received a five-year contract with Siena; details were not released.

He was under contract at Mount St. Mary’s, his alma mater, through 2026-27.

Christian takes over a team that went 8-24 under Patsos last season, the program’s third-worst showing since it moved to Division I 42 years ago and its third straight losing season.

