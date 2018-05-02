CLEVELAND — Edwin Encarnacion homered three times and drove in six runs, helping Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 12-4 on Wednesday.
Encarnacion hit a three-homer in the first, a two-run shot in the second and a solo drive in the eighth. He leads the team with nine homers despite a .191 batting average.
Kluber (5-1) allowed three solo homers in seven innings in his fifth straight win.
TIGERS 3, RAYS 2: JaCoby Jones led off the 12th inning with a triple and scored on John Hicks’ bunt single, lifting Detroit over visiting Tampa Bay.
TWINS 4, BLUE JAYS 0: Fernando Romero kept Toronto scoreless while pitching into the sixth inning of his major league debut for host Minnesota.
Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ROCKIES 11, CUBS 2: Nolan Arenado hit two of Colorado’s four homers and drove in five runs to lift the Rockies to a win at Chicago.
GIANTS 9, PADRES 4: Nick Hundley homered, doubled and matched his career high with four hits, Brandon Crawford broke out of a lengthy slump with three RBI and San Francisco won at home.
BRAVES 7, METS 0: Jacob deGrom was pulled after four dominant innings with a hyperextended right elbow, and Atlanta broke out against the bullpen to win at New York.
PHILLIES 6, MARLINS 0: Aaron Nola allowed four hits in 71/3 innings to lead Philadelphia at Miami.
INTERLEAGUE
CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 2: Carlos Martinez hit his first major league home run and also threw 71/3 effective innings to lead St. Louis over visiting Chicago.
NOTES
GIANTS: Right-hander Johnny Cueto may meet with specialist Dr. James Andrews on the upcoming road trip to get his sore pitching elbow evaluated.
YANKEES: Starter Jordan Montgomery could miss up to eight weeks because of an injury to his left elbow.
The Yankees put the pitcher on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left flexor.
Montgomery left Tuesday’s start with the injury after the first inning.
He is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in six games this year.