When teachers ask to meet with the Scarborough Board of Education and the answer is “no,” that is incompetence. When a teacher vote of “no confidence” in the superintendent (Julie Kukenberger) and the Board of Education is not acknowledged, that is incompetence. (Board of Education Operating Protocol No. 3: “Communication between staff and Board is encouraged.“)

The Board of Education recall vote does not negate the good work these school board members have done. It highlights what they have not done, which is listen, ask questions and gather information on sensitive topics in our schools. A competent Board of Education would seek teacher input, investigate the firing of an effective principal and acknowledge crisis in our community. A competent board would have insisted on a meeting; but ours chose to avoid it.

The concerns of our teachers – the ones respectfully and thoughtfully implementing agendas from the top – should be a Board of Education’s top priority; teachers have the most contact with our children. (Board of Education Operating Protocol No. 1: “Children’s interests come first.“)

If the Board of Education, superintendent, Scarborough High School Principal David Creech and Leadership Team had come together for a discussion of the teachers’ concerns regarding implementation of proficiency-based education, we might not be in this crisis. (Board of Education Operating Protocol No. 2: “We will work to keep the Superintendent and fellow Board members fully aware of current issues and concerns.“)

I believe in the spirit of collaboration and transparency. Voters, please step out of the personal friend zone to renew our town. Be brave. Be bold. Your vote is confidential. Vote “yes” by May 8!

Jennifer Sullivan

Scarborough

