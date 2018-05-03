Having worked as a nurse at Long Creek Youth Development Center (known previously as the Maine Youth Center) for 15 years, I find the criticisms written to be disturbing, as well as insulting, for those of us involved with the center.

The implication that torture or any other kind of harmful incident is occurring at the center is simply not true. Our goal there has been, and will be, to help in the rehabilitation of a population that has not always been afforded many opportunities in life. It is a safe environment, offering and setting goals that encourage self-worth in the rehabilitation process.

Have the critics volunteered there or visited there to actually understand and see what it is about? Have they worked there?

If the answers are in the negative, they should rethink their criticisms.

Nancy Dewing, R.N.

Portland

