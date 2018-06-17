LOS ANGELES — Chris Cornell’s daughter released a recording of a duet with her father on Father’s Day.

Toni Cornell released the duet of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Sunday along with a note thanking her dad for his support of her.

“You gave me courage when I didn’t have any. You believed in me when I didn’t. I miss your love everyday,” Toni Cornell, 13, wrote in posts on Instagram and YouTube. “Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too.”

