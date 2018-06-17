Strawberry season is upon us. We all know it’s short but sweet, and so is the celebratory Cape Elizabeth Strawberry Festival Weekend. It’s not until June 29-30, and while usually we feature an event in this space that is happening in the coming week, there is one hot-ticket component to the festival that typically sells out. Hence the almost two weeks’ notice.

There are nearly 20 farms in Cape Elizabeth, including three that grow strawberries.

The festival kicks off the evening of June 29 with a lobster bake and pig roast at Shady Oak Farm. The Cape Farm Alliance, which puts on the event, expect about 200 people for the meal, cash bar, live music from DownEast Soul Coalition, and silent auction.

Tickets cost $35 and include lobster, pork, salad, corn, roasted potatoes, appetizers and soft drinks. The proceeds support the alliance’s mission to boost the economic viability and sustainability of area farms. That mission includes support for Judy’s Pantry, which provides healthy foods for families with limited resources, as well as environmental education for the region’s schoolchildren.

On June 30 it’s a freebie at Maxwell’s Field on Two Lights Road, with more live music, activities for children and artisan vendors. You can buy food from food trucks and other vendors, including Mainely Meatballs, Mainely Burgers, Cheval and Kettle Cove Creamery. And naturally, there will be strawberries.

— MARY POLS

WHAT: Cape Elizabeth Strawberry Festival Weekend

WHEN: First event is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, June 29, with a ticketed meal (lobster bake!) and party, continues Saturday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free activities and food available for purchase.

WHERE: Shady Oaks Farm, 30 Fowler Road (Friday night); Maxwell’s Strawberry Field, Two Lights Road (Saturday).

HOW: Buy tickets in advance from Alewives Farm, Jordan’s Farms or online from brownpapertickets.

