The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and an air quality alert for parts of Maine on Monday.

As the forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s in some parts of Maine, the weather service advised people to be safe and limit their activities. The weather service predicted high temperatures in the 80s in Cumberland County and the 90s in York County. A hot afternoon is also expected to spawn severe thunderstorms in the evening.

The air quality alert affects coastal Maine from Kittery to Acadia National Park. It will last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The weather service recommended that people should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Those with heart disease should watch for palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue. People with asthma should also have their medication handy.

“It is okay to be active outside but take more breaks and do less intense activities,” the alert said.

The heat advisory will be in place from noon to 7 p.m. in southern and coastal York County. The weather service warned Monday afternoon could feel like 100 degrees.

People are advised to drink fluids, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room. The weather service also encouraged people to check on relatives and neighbors, especially older adults who live alone, to make sure they are able to stay cool.

