This is in response to Adam Gentry’s June 14 letter to the editor, coming from a fellow independent voter.
As an independent voter, I accept the fact that in Maine’s closed primary system, I have no say in who the Democratic or Republican candidates will be.
While the open primary system is far more common than the closed primary systems used in eight to 11 states, it is neither pointless nor oppressive. It is simple common sense. Why should someone who’s not a Democrat (or a Republican) get to decide who the Democratic (or Republican) nominee will be?
Logic is not oppressive.
Marc Breton
Lewiston
