Re: “Some in Maine fear cruise-ship tourism has gone overboard” (June 10):

Heartiest congratulations on the publication of Colin Woodard’s magnificent article concerning Bar Harbor and the cruise-ship industry (the first in a three-part series). Mr. Woodard’s careful research, illustrated in his article, reveals a writer of uncommon perception, depth and understanding.

This report is by far the most outstanding piece of writing on the momentous challenges we have recently been facing on our beautiful island. We will be forever grateful that you have made them a priority for publication in your newspaper.

Annemarie Vickers Quin

Bar Harbor

