CLEVELAND — Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco will undergo additional tests on his bruised right elbow after he was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Carrasco was struck by Joe Mauer’s line drive in the second inning of Saturday’s 9-3 loss to Minnesota. The injury is a big blow for the Indians, whose strong rotation has kept them on top of the AL Central.

The 31-year-old Carrasco, who is 8-5 with a 4.24 ERA in 15 starts, will have imaging procedures Monday to determine if he sustained more serious damage, including whether he has a fracture.

“That’s what they would certainly be looking for,” manager Terry Francona said. “So far they’re calling it a contusion, which would be fortunate and we’d be really happy with.”

Carrasco has been one of the most consistent starters in the AL, going 43-26 over the last three seasons, including 18-6 in 2017.

ROYALS: Adalberto Mondesi is back with the team, recalled from Triple-A Omaha as part of a roster shuffle Sunday.

Mondesi struck out as a pinch-hitter in the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets, becoming the first player to make his big league debut in the World Series. He was once the Royals’ top prospect, but has been derailed by injuries and a 50-game drug suspension in 2016.

The Royals also called up outfielder Rosell Herrera and purchased the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha. They optioned right-hander Scott Barlow and infielder Ramon Torres to Omaha.

RANGERS: Yovani Gallardo’s first appearance with Texas in three years didn’t go as well as hoped.

Selected from Triple-A Round Rock to start Sunday’s game against Colorado, Gallardo allowed six hits and five runs in five innings but did not factor in the decision of the 13-12 Rangers wn.

The 32-year-old from nearby Fort Worth went 13-11 with a 3.42 ERA for Texas in 2015, and signed a free-agent contract with Baltimore in 2016.

Cincinnati released him this April after three appearances with a 30.86 ERA. Texas then signed Gallardo to a minor league contract, and he went 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA in 10 starts at Triple-A.

Manager Jeff Banister said before the game that Gallardo could remain in the rotation.

CUBS: Shortstop Javier Baez left Sunday night’s game against the Cardinals after being hit in the left elbow by a pitch from St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty in the third inning.

Baez, who leads the Cubs with 14 home runs, was replaced by Addison Russell.

GIANTS: San Francisco will place shortstop Brandon Crawford on the paternity list Monday as he and his wife, Jalynne, prepare to welcome their fourth child.

ORIOLES: Right-hander Andrew Cashner (back) did not have any setbacks with his bullpen session and will start Wednesday at Washington. He is 2-8 with a 4.98 ERA in 13 starts.

YANKEES: Nick Swisher made an impression at the team’s 72nd Old-Timers’ Day on Sunday, homering to right field in his debut at the event.

Hall of Famers Whitey Ford and Reggie Jackson were joined by the likes of Don Larsen, Willie Randolph, Andy Pettitte and Jason Giambi. Current Manager Aaron Boone also took part for the first time.

