AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s Republican governor said the Trump administration has reached out to him about a job but that there’s “nothing concrete at this time.”

Gov. Paul LePage told Fox News’ “Cavuto Live” last weekend that he’s planning to take some time off after he leaves office in January and that he’s exploring his options.

Gov. Paul LePage. Detail of Associated Press photo/Robert F. Bukaty

LePage said that the president “made some overtures” and that he may be asked “to do certain things.” The governor said it probably wouldn’t involve a cabinet-level position. He said he doesn’t want to live full time in the nation’s capital.

LePage is prevented by term limits from seeking re-election.

For now, LePage said he and his wife, Ann, are planning to take the winter off as he explores his options.

