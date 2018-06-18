MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. — A man from Maine will be sentenced in August after being found guilty of killing a Kansas man while on a cross-country trip.

The Salina Journal reported that Robert Colson, 35, of Bucksport, Maine, was convicted Friday of killing Matthew Schoshke of Tescott in August 2017 during a burglary at Schoshke’s home.

Prosecutors said Colson shot Schoshke five times before stealing his pickup truck, several other items and his dog. Colson drove to California, where he was arrested while trying to escape from an Amtrak train after a passenger was stabbed.

Prosecutors said Colson was on a bus trip from Maine to California when he missed his bus in Salina. He began walking and eventually arrived at Schoshke’s home and shot Schoshke when he returned from work.

The dog was returned to Schoshke’s family.

