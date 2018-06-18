FARMINGTON — A Massachusetts man was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for starting a fire that destroyed a bulldozer in November 2017 while it was parked in Sandy River Plantation.

Michael Mark Stanley, 23, of Gardner, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Superior Court to a felony count of arson prior to sentencing. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum of 30 years in prison.

Two counts of felony aggravated criminal mischief were dismissed in the negotiated plea agreement.

Stanley is one of three co-defendants in the case. The other two pleaded guilty in May to one felony count each of aggravated criminal mischief for their parts in torching the bulldozer and damaging an excavator that belongs to Cousineau Inc. of Wilton.

If Stanley’s case went to trial, Deputy District Attorney James Andrews said testimony would have been heard from state fire investigator Kenneth MacMaster that he was called in to investigate a bulldozer belonging to Randy Cousineau that was burned.

During the investigation, MacMaster determined that the fire in the cab of the Caterpillar D-5 bulldozer was intentionally set. There were potential combustible items in the cab including a spray can of ether and the seats, Andrews said.

Cousineau would have testified that the bulldozer was a total loss and valued at $76,125, Andrews said.

MacMaster would have testified that he interviewed co-defendants Devon Clark, 19, of Rangeley and Alexander Allan, 38, of Dallas Plantation in November 2017. They both gave him similar information, Andrews said.

Allan operated an excavator also owned by Cousineau Inc. up and down the mountain and used it pull the bulldozer from where it was stuck and it was substantially damage, Andrews said.

There would be testimony that when Stanley got out of the cab of the bulldozer it was known that the bulldozer was on fire.

Stanley’s attorney Sarah Glynn said that when Stanley found out there was a warrant out for his arrest, he immediately turned himself into Massachusetts police. He waived extradition during a court appearance.

Justice Robert Mullen said during discussions in chambers involving the case, there were various proposed sentences.

The four-year sentence is a straight sentence with no probation following Stanley’s release from the Maine Department of Corrections.

Stanley is required to pay $8,362 in restitution together with co-defendant Devon Clark, 19, of Rangeley.

Clark pleaded guilty in May to a felony count of aggravated criminal mischief in an agreement that dropped felony counts of arson and a second aggravated criminal mischief.

He drove Stanley and Allan to the property in Sandy River Plantation but not for the purpose of damaging the equipment, Andrews said in May. Clark also picked the men up afterward.

The three were indicted in January.

Clark’s sentencing is delayed for two years. If he abides by the plea agreement he will be allowed to withdraw his plea and plead to a misdemeanor charge. If he doesn’t comply, he faces up to five years in prison.

Allan pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated criminal mischief in exchange for dismissing arson and another aggravated criminal mischief charges in connection to operating the excavator. The excavator had more than $9,000 damage and the bulldozer was destroyed, Andrews said previously. Allan was sentenced in May to two years in prison, all suspended, and two years of probation. Part of the agreement was to pay $10,000 to benefit Cousineau, which was done, prior to sentencing.

