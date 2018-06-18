WATERBORO — A York County grand jury has indicted a Waterboro man on felony charges for allegedly biting one York County Sheriff’s Office deputy and head-butting another when they tried to arrest him in March.
Nicholas Morin, 29, was charged by the grand jury with two Class C counts of assaulting an officer, a count each of misdemeanor Class D domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest, obstructing the report of a crime, criminal mischief and a Class E misdemeanor charge of violating conditions of release.
The grand jury handed up the indictments earlier this month in connection with an incident March 15 in which he barricaded himself in a Waterboro home and refused to come out when a woman, accompanied by sheriff’s deputies, arrived to retrieve her belongings.
Sheriff William King Jr. said at the time there had been a domestic dispute and the woman was afraid to enter the home without a police escort. The woman and a deputy arrived at the home to find the door barricaded and the man yelling that he had a gun, King said in a statement released shortly after the incident.
The deputy and the woman sought cover and the deputy negotiated with the man to come out peacefully, King said. After a short while, Morin, whom King said appeared highly agitated, surrendered to authorities.
No firearm was found.
When he was being taken into custody, Morin allegedly resisted arrest and head-butted a deputy, injuring the deputy’s nose, King said. In the ensuing struggle, Morin allegedly bit another deputy on the leg.
After the incident, Morin was held at the York County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He was released on May 8 after posting $1,000 bail, a corrections officer said Sunday.
Class C crimes carry a 5-year maximum prison term; Class D misdemeanors carry a maximum of one year in prison, and Class E, up to six months in jail.
