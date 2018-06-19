PORTLAND — Six firms are interested in designing the $15.7 million renovation of Lyseth Elementary School, the first of four Portland elementary schools in line for voter-approved upgrades.

The School Board is scheduled to discuss the selection process at a workshop Tuesday. The proposed cost for design and engineering services on the Lyseth project is projected to be about $983,000.

The firms that responded by the June 12 deadline were WBRC Architects-Engineers, Lavallee Brensinger Architects, PDT Architects, Harriman, and Scott Simons Architects, all of Portland, and Oak Point Associates of Biddeford.

All have experience designing and building schools throughout Maine and New England and several have experience with the Portland School Department, including Oak Point, which designed the new Amanda C. Rowe School now under construction on Orono Road.

According to a schedule given to the board by Superintendent Xavier Botana, the Advisory Building Committee could meet and select firms for interviews no later than Wednesday and interviews would begin July 9, with the goal of making a final selection no later than July 30. The intent would then be for the planning and design process to take place over the early fall, with construction beginning no later than February 2019.

Lyseth is thought to be in the best condition of the four elementary schools scheduled for upgrades under a $64 million bond approved by voters last November. That’s partly why School Department staff recommended the multi-year, multi-school process start with the Auburn Street building.

In late April, Botana told the School Board it’s important that “we get off the ground with a project that is successful,” and because Lyseth is the easiest and most straightforward of the construction projects, it would help lay a strong foundation for the remainder of the work to follow.

The other three elementary schools scheduled for significant renovations under the bond are Longfellow, Presumpscot and Reiche.

Members of the subcommittee chosen to select the design firms to interview are residents Mathew Winch, Jay Norris and Emily Figdor, along with school district facilities staff Steven Stilphen and Douglas Sherwood, and Lyseth Principal Lenore Williams.

The selection process for the interested architecture firms will be weighed toward the experience, knowledge and key personnel on each team, according to Botana. The firms’ general approach to the project, as well as an outline of their overall vision for elementary school construction, are also part of the selection criteria, he said.

Each application also required the firms to provide a statement of their understanding of the project, a description of the general approach and methods they would use to accomplish the project and a statement of their other commitments. All the responding firms said they were excited about the potential for the Lyseth School redo and said they would focus on creating flexible, student-centered learning spaces that accommodate current educational goals.

The scope of work for the Lyseth project includes adding space for the school’s gifted and talented, English language learner, speech, library, art and music programs, along with a new gym, cafeteria, and stage.

Kate Irish Collins can be reached at 710-2336 or [email protected] Follow Kate on Twitter: @KIrishCollins.

Read this story in The Forecaster.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.



Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.